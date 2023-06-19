Akshitha Sathyanarayana rides her way into the tinsel world with Racer

By Express News Service

Model-turned-actor Akshitha Sathyanarayana is set to make her debut in Kannada cinema. She will star in Bharat Vishnukant’s Racer, which features her in the role of a biker.

Based on a true incident about bike racing, 35 per cent of the shooting has been wrapped up. The team recently unveiled a motion poster featuring Akshitha Sathyanarayana.

In an interview with CE, Akshitha reveals that she has the basics of bike riding thanks to her father who taught her the necessary skills at a very young age. “My background as an NCC cadet and athlete has also aided me in developing a knack for bike riding. However, the film requires me to ride a superbike, so I am currently learning to feel comfortable with these high-end bikes before commencing the shoot in July,” says Akshitha, who is happy to be chosen through auditions.

“The team had called for casting, and I took the initiative to submit my portfolio, highlighting my bike riding skills along with acting videos, which caught the team’s attention,” she reveals. Akshitha expresses her long-standing dream of pursuing acting and her enthusiasm for experimenting with diverse roles. “I particularly enjoy and would love to portray mythological characters,” she adds.

The filming of the heroine’s portions and songs will resume in the next schedule, which is set to commence in July. Bharath Vishnukant, who is also bankrolling the project under the Bharat Films banner, has assembled a cast including Sandesh Prasanna, Yash Shetty, Cockroach Sudhi, Bala Rajwadi, Comedy Khiladi Sooraj, Swati, and many others. Additionally, the team has approached two notable stars from Malayalam and Kannada cinema to play significant roles in the movie. Racer has Arjun Janya as the music composer and Mysore Swamy as the cinematographer.

Model-turned-actor Akshitha Sathyanarayana is set to make her debut in Kannada cinema. She will star in Bharat Vishnukant’s Racer, which features her in the role of a biker. Based on a true incident about bike racing, 35 per cent of the shooting has been wrapped up. The team recently unveiled a motion poster featuring Akshitha Sathyanarayana. In an interview with CE, Akshitha reveals that she has the basics of bike riding thanks to her father who taught her the necessary skills at a very young age. “My background as an NCC cadet and athlete has also aided me in developing a knack for bike riding. However, the film requires me to ride a superbike, so I am currently learning to feel comfortable with these high-end bikes before commencing the shoot in July,” says Akshitha, who is happy to be chosen through auditions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The team had called for casting, and I took the initiative to submit my portfolio, highlighting my bike riding skills along with acting videos, which caught the team’s attention,” she reveals. Akshitha expresses her long-standing dream of pursuing acting and her enthusiasm for experimenting with diverse roles. “I particularly enjoy and would love to portray mythological characters,” she adds. The filming of the heroine’s portions and songs will resume in the next schedule, which is set to commence in July. Bharath Vishnukant, who is also bankrolling the project under the Bharat Films banner, has assembled a cast including Sandesh Prasanna, Yash Shetty, Cockroach Sudhi, Bala Rajwadi, Comedy Khiladi Sooraj, Swati, and many others. Additionally, the team has approached two notable stars from Malayalam and Kannada cinema to play significant roles in the movie. Racer has Arjun Janya as the music composer and Mysore Swamy as the cinematographer.