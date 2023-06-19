‘I want to play characters that I cannot be in real life’; Sindhu Loknath

A Sharadhaa By

Actor Sindhu Loknath, along with the team of Devara Aata Ballavararu, is embarking on an exciting experiment. Directed by Janardhana P Johnny, known for his work in Sanchari Vijay’s Pirangi Pura, the film aims to create a Guinness record.

Arjun Ramesh, transitioning from teleserials to cinema, will be part of the cast and crew as they prepare to shoot and release the film within just 30 days.

Sindhu Loknath shares her thoughts on this new challenge. “I never went anywhere to make a comeback. I had two film releases during the first and second waves of the pandemic. However, after these two films, I didn’t find the right scripts that I wanted to be a part of.

The discussions with the makers of Devara Aata Ballavararu have been ongoing since last year, and finally, we are ready to go on floors,” says Sindhu, whose role in the film has three different shades, and posed a unique challenge to her. “The director has come up with a unique plot a retro theme, based on a true incident that occurred in our country in 1975 which had a significant impact on the public.

Secondly, my character has Tourette’s syndrome. The director showed me many videos, which gave me an idea as to what was expected of that role. I have been rehearsing for the past three months. On set, we will have seven cameras capturing the scenes. All of this is extremely exciting to me. It’s like preparing for a skit, where we prepare for the entire scene and then bring spontaneity to it,” she explains.

The makers are planning to start shooting on June 23 in Madikeri. The shooting, editing, DI, and background music will all take place in the same location. “We plan to complete the shoot in 12-16 days and finish post-production, sticking to our planned release date of July 23. I am thrilled to be a part of this roller-coaster ride, which is one of the reasons I chose this project,” she says.

Talking about her script choices, Sindhu shares that she never wanted to be a typical heroine. “I want to be addressed as an actor and not just another heroine. I don’t want to be bubbly, deliver dialogues, and dance well just to gain a fan following. It is not my cup of tea. I truly want to play characters that I cannot be in real life. I had a strategy from the beginning of my career not to take up roles that don’t connect with me, just for the sake of money.

I have been asked many times why I haven’t been seen in many films. The only reason is that I didn’t like any of the scripts presented to me recently. For example, after Love in Mandya, I was offered a series of films in the same genre, and they wanted me to play a village belle, which I refused. In every film, I want to be seen as a different person in a different character,” she signs off.

