Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I want to play characters that I cannot be in real life’; Sindhu Loknath

Sindhu Loknath shares her thoughts on this new challenge. “I never went anywhere to make a comeback. I had two film releases during the first and second waves of the pandemic.

Published: 19th June 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sindhu Loknath

Actor Sindhu Loknath. (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Sindhu Loknath, along with the team of Devara Aata Ballavararu, is embarking on an exciting experiment. Directed by  Janardhana P Johnny, known for his work in Sanchari Vijay’s Pirangi Pura, the film aims to create a Guinness record.

Arjun Ramesh, transitioning from teleserials to cinema, will be part of the cast and crew as they prepare to shoot and release the film within just 30 days. 

Sindhu Loknath shares her thoughts on this new challenge. “I never went anywhere to make a comeback. I had two film releases during the first and second waves of the pandemic. However, after these two films, I didn’t find the right scripts that I wanted to be a part of.

The discussions with the makers of Devara Aata Ballavararu have been ongoing since last year, and finally, we are ready to go on floors,” says Sindhu, whose role in the film has three different shades, and posed a unique challenge to her. “The director has come up with a unique plot a retro theme, based on a true incident that occurred in our country in 1975 which had a significant impact on the public.

Secondly, my character has Tourette’s syndrome. The director showed me many videos, which gave me an idea as to what was expected of that role. I have been rehearsing for the past three months. On set, we will have seven cameras capturing the scenes. All of this is extremely exciting to me. It’s like preparing for a skit, where we prepare for the entire scene and then bring spontaneity to it,” she explains.

The makers are planning to start shooting on June 23 in Madikeri. The shooting, editing, DI, and background music will all take place in the same location. “We plan to complete the shoot in 12-16 days and finish post-production, sticking to our planned release date of July 23. I am thrilled to be a part of this roller-coaster ride, which is one of the reasons I chose this project,” she says.

Talking about her script choices, Sindhu shares that she never wanted to be a typical heroine. “I want to be addressed as an actor and not just another heroine. I don’t want to be bubbly, deliver dialogues, and dance well just to gain a fan following. It is not my cup of tea. I truly want to play characters that I cannot be in real life. I had a strategy from the beginning of my career not to take up roles that don’t connect with me, just for the sake of money.

I have been asked many times why I haven’t been seen in many films. The only reason is that I didn’t like any of the scripts presented to me recently. For example, after Love in Mandya, I was offered a series of films in the same genre, and they wanted me to play a village belle, which I refused. In every film, I want to be seen as a different person in a different character,” she signs off.

...says Sindhu Loknath, while discussing her upcoming film Devara Aata Ballavararu, reveals why she chose to be part of a film that aims to set a Guinness record by completing shooting and releasing within a span of 30 days
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sindhu Loknath Devara Aata Ballavararu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp