We had previously reported that Prajwal Devaraj is preparing for a Pan India project. The film has been titled Jathara and has now officially begun with a script pooja. Directed by Uday Nandanvanam, known for his film Sankarabhranam starring Nikhil Siddarth, the film is produced by Govardhan Reddy under Vardhaman Films and Lotus Entertainments, Jathara is a love story set in a rugged backdrop.

The makers have planned to release the film in five languages: Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. While they aim to begin shooting in August, they have also set the release date as Sankranti 2024. Though pan-Indian films have become a trend now, it is the first attempt for Prajwal, who has acted in over 35 films. When asked about his views on the pan-Indian popularity and his excitement to be part of a multilingual film, Prajwal shares, “Firstly, a universal theme defines a pan-India subject.

This is a basic step for any multilingual project. Alternatively, we have to stay true to our region like Kantara, which was never planned as a pan-India film but gained global recognition. Jathara will be something similar. It is a film set in a village, and the story beautifully combines a love story, action, and a sports backdrop. The crux of the story is unique and all are carefully woven together by the director.” he says.

Prajwal is no stranger to other regions, as his Kannada films are usually dubbed into other languages after release. However, why did this particular subject warrant a simultaneous release? “No one can stop good content from releasing in multiple languages if there is a demand for it. I was essentially looking for a good script and a passionate team that strives for something new, and I found that in director Uday and his subject. The thought process behind the story, written by Vasudev Reddy, has been developed well.

The makers felt that this is a subject that can resonate with every audience, regardless of the language, and I embraced it after reading the script. We will be shooting in Kannada and Telugu and then dubbing and releasing it in other languages,” says Prajwal, who is equally excited to make his debut in Telugu and other languages.

Prajwal’s only preparation for this film is to attend a short workshop to familiarise himself with Telugu. “I do speak Telugu, but I still wanted a workshop so that I can feel comfortable speaking the language on camera,” says Prajwal. While the casting process is ongoing, the film will also have a technical team from the local industry. Maasti is writing the dialogues in Kannada, Harish Komme is the editor. Bheems Ceciroleo, who composed music for Dhamaka, is handling the music, and cinematographer Sai Sriram will also be part of the project.

On the Kannada front, Prajwal is eagerly awaiting the release of Gana, followed by Mafia, for which he

has already completed shooting. “My other project with Mafia director, Lohit H is in the final phase of shooting, and we have just one week’s schedule left,” he concludes.

