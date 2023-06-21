KRG Studios takes worldwide distribution rights for Malayalam film 'Valatty'

By Express News Service

KRG Studios has acquired worldwide theatrical rights for the Malayalam film Valatty. The film directed by debutant, Devan is touted to be a groundbreaking concept in Indian cinema, where canines and other domesticated animals invite humans into their world, offering a refreshing perspective filled with love, comedy, and adventure.

The film, tells a heartwarming story about a gang of pet dogs embarking on an amazing adventure together, and has popular Malayalam actors such as Roshan Mathew, Soubin Shahir, Indrans, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Kurup, and others have lent their voices to the canine characters.

Karthik Gowda, Founder of KRG Studios, expresses his confidence that the movie will captivate audiences of all ages with its unique and fresh storytelling. He also announces his collaboration with Dil Raju, who will present the film in Telugu, and Anil Thadani, who will distribute the film in Hindi. The overseas distribution will be handled by Home Screen Entertainment.

Valatty is presented by Vijay Babu and produced by Friday Film House is set to release on July 14 in Malayalam, followed by releases in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi worldwide one week later.



