Shivarajkumar completes filming for Dhanush’s Captain Miller

The film is being directed by Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran. Reports suggest that Shivarajkumar is playing Dhanush's elder brother in the film.

Published: 21st June 2023 09:15 AM

It was earlier announced that Shivarajkumar will be making his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Jailer. Meanwhile, the actor was also announced to be a part of Captain Miller. Shivarajkumar, who filmed six months for the Dhanush-starrer, has completed his portions in the film. 

The film is being directed by Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran. Reports suggest that Shivarajkumar is playing Dhanush's elder brother in the film. The action-entertainer also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken, and Daniel Balaji in prominent roles.

The makers of the film are expected to release a first-look teaser for the film on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. While the film is expected to release in October, a release date confirmation is yet to arrive.

