Shivarajkumar completes filming for Dhanush’s Captain Miller

By Express News Service

It was earlier announced that Shivarajkumar will be making his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth's Jailer. Meanwhile, the actor was also announced to be a part of Captain Miller. Shivarajkumar, who filmed six months for the Dhanush-starrer, has completed his portions in the film. The film is being directed by Rocky-fame Arun Matheswaran. Reports suggest that Shivarajkumar is playing Dhanush's elder brother in the film. The action-entertainer also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Nivedhithaa Sathish, John Kokken, and Daniel Balaji in prominent roles. The makers of the film are expected to release a first-look teaser for the film on the occasion of Dhanush's birthday, which falls on July 28. While the film is expected to release in October, a release date confirmation is yet to arrive.