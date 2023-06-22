Aditya, Ranjani Raghavan join forces for a suspense thriller

By Express News Service

Aditya of Deadly Soma fame, has signed on for his next project, a suspense thriller. The actor has quietly started shooting for the film, which is yet to be titled. This film also marks the directorial debut of Kishore Megalamane, who has also written the storyline, screenplay, and dialogues.

A group of investors is coming together to finance the project, and in just seventeen days, the team has already completed filming some important scenes in Chikkamagaluru and Bangalore.

Ranjani Raghavan, popular for her appearances in serials like Puttgowri Maduve and Kannadati, who has made a transition to the silver screen will be playing the female lead alongside Aditya, sharing the screen space with him for the first time.

The music for the film will be composed by Shashank Seshagiri, while Uday Leela is handling the cinematography. Arjun Kittu is in charge of the editing. In addition to Aditya and Ranjani Raghavan, the cast includes Shivamani, Ashwin Haasan, Karisubbu, and others. The filmmakers are in the final stages of shooting and will soon reveal the film's title and other details.

