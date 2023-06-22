Home Entertainment Kannada

Aura sets a release date

The makers will follow with three more songs, which they plan to release closer to the release of the film.

Published: 22nd June 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

aura_movie

Poster of the movie 'Aura'

By Express News Service

Ashwin Vijayamurthy’s debut, Aura, is all set to hit theatres on July 28.

The team began the promotional activities, and the first video song titled Preethiya Amantrana was released recently. The makers will follow with three more songs, which they plan to release closer to the release of the film.

Aura, which is predominantly shot in Udupi, is billed as a blend of drama, suspense, romance, thriller, and commercial elements. "The lead actor, played by A R Rohit, portrays six different shades, incorporating divine elements like Narasimha and Anjaneya. The other protagonist, played by Deepika Aradhya, unravels the mystical book of Aura, presenting a spiritual and dramatic journey," explains the director.

The film's cast also includes Sathya Raj, and Anand Ninasam, among others in important roles. Aura is bankrolled by Chandrashekar C  Jambigi in association with Sujatha Chadaga. AR Rohit also serves as the writer of the film, while Sri Hari handles the cinematography. The film's music is scored by Girish Hosur.

