Rishab shetty takes on new challenges for Kantara prequel  

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara was one of the biggest pan-Indian blockbusters of 2022. With a prequel to the film in the works, the excitement surrounding the project is palpable.

There have been reports that the production house, Hombale Films has set Kantara prequel’s launch date as August 27. However, our reliable sources close to the production team have stated that the dates are still being finalised and discussions are ongoing.

Rishab Shetty

Kantara 2 will serve as a prelude to the 2022 film, with a new narrative that focuses on the ‘backstory of the deity’ which holds immense significance to the village depicted in the movie. A source close to the team shares that the story is shaping up on a grand scale, and Rishab is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts and is working from his hometown, where the film was set.

While Rishab is exploring the subject, and uncovering unexplored aspects of the film, he is also dedicating time to undergo rigorous training and is reportedly learning horse riding skills and the popular art of Kalari Payattu.

While Kantara starred a host of actors including Sapthami Gowda, and Achyuth Kumar, among others, there have been no details about the cast of Kantara prequel except for the presence of Rishab. Incidentally, Rishab is reuniting with Kantara composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Arvind Kashyap for the prequel too. If all goes well, the makers have plans to commence filming in September, although it is yet to be finalised.

