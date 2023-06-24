Arjun Sarja to launch Niranjan Sudhindra in Telugu

By Express News Service

Upendra's nephew, Niranjan Sudhindra, who started off his career with 2nd Half, which also featured Priyanka Upendra, and went on to work in Nan Hudugaru Kathe is currently in the final stages of shooting for Hunter.

Aishwarya Arjun

The young actor is now set to make his debut in Telugu cinema and he will be collaborating with none other than Arjun Sarja, who will be directing and producing the project. The film stars Arjun's daughter, Aishwarya Arjun as the female lead. An official announcement along with the trailer will be released soon.

The film is said to be a bilingual made in Telugu and Kannada, and Niranjan is currently preparing for his character. He is scheduled to join the sets in July. Previously, there were reports of Arjun Sarja directing a film with Aishwarya making her Telugu debut. However, that project was put on hold. It is now rumoured that Arjun Sarja has worked on a new script and is ready to begin production.

The upcoming film is described as a feel-good movie with commercial elements, and Niranjan Sudhindra will be seen in two different looks. The major portions of the film will be shot in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Niranjan, who has an interesting lineup of films, is eagerly waiting to resume shooting for Superstar, which was halted midway. Currently, the actor is busy with Hunter, which is in its final phase. Niranjan has completed the dubbing process, and only a fight sequence and a song are pending. The makers are targeting a November or December release.

