Real Star Upendra to collaborate with director Naganna for epic Kanaka dasa Biopic

By Express News Service

A captivating film, titled Bhakta Kanaka Dasa and directed by YR Swamy, featuring the legendary actor Dr Rajkumar in the lead role, was released in 1960. Now, a new film revolving around the life of the philosopher, Haridasa Saint is in progress. This time, the Real Star Upendra will be taking up the challenging role of Kanaka Dasa under the directorship of Naganna.

The latter known for his contributions to commercial entertainers as well as his remarkable work on historical and mythological films like Sangolli Rayanna and Kurukshetra, both starring the Challenging star Darshan, is all set to helm this biopic inspired by Kanaka Dasa’s life. The script for the film has been meticulously crafted, by Naganna and the preparations are already underway. Filming for

this project will commence once Upendra fulfils his commitments with his directorial film, UI.

Producers, who previously bankrolled the blockbuster A -- Jagannath’s son, along with BG Manjunath will be bankrolling this project. Legendary composer, director Hamsalekha has also been finalised as the music director and is said to have already begun working on the project.

Director Naganna, when asked about the making of Kanaka Dasa, the director had some interesting details to share with CE. “Our Kanaka Dasa biopic beautifully merges history and devotion,” revealed the director. “Having closely worked with Upendra, in films like Gokarna, Kutumba, and Gowramma, I am well aware of his exceptional versatility as an actor.

He possesses the ability to flawlessly embody any role, and this subject will once again be a unique one.” Naganna further revealed that Upendra’s character will have two distinct looks, and the casting process for other vital characters, such as Purandara Dasa and Lord Venkateshwara, is currently underway. The director plans to kick off the project with a title launch, expected to take place in July.

Through the story of Kanaka Dasa, Naganna intends to deliver a cinematic experience that intertwines elements of war, love, revenge, and societal issues, showcasing the transformative journey of Haridasa saint, the philosopher, and its impact on ordinary individuals. When asked about Upendra’s reaction to the project, Naganna joyfully revealed that the Real Star was elated and thrilled when approached for the role.

Naganna recently visited Kaginelli, the birthplace of Kanaka Dasa, and has sought blessings from the seer to proceed with the project, and a picture of the visit was shared with us.

The director strongly believes in the significance of bringing devotional films to the forefront of the 21st century. “Films that draw inspiration from history, mythology, and devotion hold tremendous significance for the present generation,” emphasised Naganna. “I strongly believe in presenting narratives deeply rooted in our heritage for entertainment purposes and bringing history back into the limelight. That’s why I embarked on projects like Sangolli Rayanna, and now, with Kanaka Dasa, I aim to offer a broader perspective,” he added.

