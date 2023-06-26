Danish Sait, Naveen Shankar get ready for a game of  Kirik’et 11

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

KRG Studios, now in their 4th year in the industry, have announced their 6th project titled Kirik’et’ 11.

Written by Manoj Kumar Kalvanan, this film revolves around cricket and marks the Kannada debut of director Suman Kumar, known for his work in The Family Man and Farzi. He is also directing Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming Tamil film, Raghu Thata. The announcement of the project and title coincides with the 40th anniversary of India’s World Cup victory.

“Kirik’et’ 11 explores the lives of a group of individuals who face challenging circumstances but find redemption through their shared passion for cricket. The film aims to capture the spirit and enthusiasm that surrounds the game.

With Vasuki Vaibhav as the music director, the film jointly produced by Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj will go on floors during the World Cup 2023. Karthik Gowda, speaking to CE, shared how Manoj Kumar Kalvanan, also the dialogue writer for Raghu Thata, approached them with the story.

“Director Suman Kumar saw an opportunity to bring this story to Kannada. Currently, the team is working on the screenplay and dialogues,’’ says Karthik, who also expressed excitement about the film’s backdrop and casting process. “It was the team’s decision to cast Danish Sait and Naveen Shankar, two unique actors who can bring life to the interesting roles. The remaining cast will be finalised and announced before the shooting begins.”

This year has brought about a shift in my career choices

An excited Danish Sait, says, “This year has brought about a shift in my career choices compared to previous years. I have been consciously exploring different subjects and collaborating with diverse individuals in the film industry. While I have immense love and gratitude for my friends, I decided to break away from the familiar and embrace new opportunities.

As a result, I recently worked on a series for Netflix with director Hansal Mehta and completed shooting for my debut Malayalam film (Malaikotai Vaaliban), directed by Lijo Jose and starring Mohanlal. Kirik et 11 will be my next venture, allowing me to collaborate with an interesting team, including director Suman Kumar and KRG Studios for the first time. Kirik’et 11 will be a valuable addition to my versatile graph

Naveen is equally thrilled about his new project, Kirik’et’11, stating that it will be a valuable addition to his versatile graph. He mentions that this film explores a fresh genre, and the role he portrays is in stark contrast to his previous films.

“The subject of the film instantly captured my interest, as the essence of the story was compelling and impossible to reject. Having previously collaborated with the production house for Hoysala, they understood which role would suit me best. The character I portray in Kirik’et’11 gives me a unique arc, and the film itself is an experimental endeavour, coming at the right time for me,” says Naveen.

