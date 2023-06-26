Home Entertainment Kannada

Kiran Raj dons all-new avatar for 'Ronny'

Kiran Raj, who became a household name with the popular television serial, Kannadati, is raring to make a mark on the silver screen too.

Kiran Raj, who became a household name with the popular television serial, Kannadati, is raring to make a mark on the silver screen too. While he has already acted in a few films, his upcoming project, Ronny, is generating considerable buzz for all the right reasons.

Kiran has undergone a remarkable transformation for this role in the gangster drama, directed by Gurutej Shetty. The film blends action, commercial elements, and a compelling storyline with emotional themes that the whole family can enjoy.

Interestingly, during a visit to Dubai, Kiran made a daring move by skydiving from an altitude of 13,000 feet to unveil the film's title, Ronny, which is currently in the filming stage. The makers have announced the release of a teaser on July 5, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Ronny boasts an ensemble cast including Ravi Shankar, Miko Nagaraj, B. Suresh, Mandya Ramesh, Sujay Shastri, and Dharmana Kaduru. Additionally, the film features Samiksha, Apoorva, and Radya as the three heroines. While Raghavendra B Kolar is in charge of cinematography, Manikanth Kadri and Sachin Basrur take care of the background score and music, respectively. 

Ronny marks the debut production venture of Chandrakant Pujari and Umesh Hegde's Star Creation banner. The producers are looking for a December release.

