Sanchith Sanjeev’s Jimmy officially launched in a star-studded affair

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Sanchith Sanjeev, the nephew of Kichcha Sudeep, is making his debut as an actor and director in Jimmy. The project commenced with a muhurat ceremony a few days ago, and now, a promotional video has been released.

The video, which is a character teaser, is composed by Vasuki Vaibhav and has Sudeep’s daughter Sanvi lending her voice.

The video was launched at a grand event, which was graced by celebrities like Shivarajkumar, Ravichandran, MLA Muniratna, music director Gurukiran, director R Chandru, and Kiccha Sudeep himself.

Sudeep expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the veteran actors for wholeheartedly blessing his nephew’s endeavour. During the event, Sanchith Sanjeev took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in his debut venture. Sudeep credited Anup Bhandari, the director of Vikrant Rona, for his contribution to Jimmy, and mentioned how the talented filmmaker was also a wonderful individual.

Sudeep revealed that he reached out to Anup, inviting him to participate in the project. After being narrated a scene involving Sanchith’s role, Anup was asked to present an aesthetically pleasing title design, and they got together to name the film Jimmy.

Jimmy will be jointly produced by G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth under the banners of Lahari Films, Venus Entertainers, and Supriyanvipicturesstudios.

