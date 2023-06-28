Home Entertainment Kannada

Malavika Nair makes her Kannada debut with Ganesh-Srinivas Raju’s upcoming film

The makers, who have kept project details under wraps, have already commenced shooting

Malavika Nair, who has already made a mark in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil, is set to make her debut in Kannada. The multilingual actor, who made a brief appearance in Ustad Hotel and starred in notable films like Cuckoo, Yevade Subramanyam, and TaxiWala, has now landed the female lead role in Srinivas Raju’s upcoming directorial venture, and is paired alongside Ganesh.

While the project details have been kept under wraps by the makers, there is already a buzz surrounding the film, which has commenced with a muhurath. The filming is currently underway, and Ganesh is on the sets, along with Sadhu Kokila and Giri Shivanna. It is also said that the film will feature two female leads, and Malavika is the first actor onboard, and she is expected to join the sets soon. Meanwhile, the makers are on the lookout for another heroine to complete the cast.

Ganesh, known for his comedy family entertainers and romantic films, is collaborating with Dandupalya director Srinivas Raju for the first time. This has created a sense of intrigue around the project. Official annonucement of the project, and details about the cast and crew are expected to be out soon. Meanwhile, Ganesh’s next, Baanadariyalli is ready to hit screens, and the release date is yet to be finalised.

