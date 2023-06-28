Parvati Nair returns to Kananda with 'Mr. Rani'

By Express News Service

Parvati Nair, who is currently juggling between Tamil and Malayalam projects, is making her return to Kannada cinema. This time, she collaborates with Vascodigama director Madhu Chandra, again for a delightful comedy-drama tentatively titled MR. Rani. Parvati is currently busy shooting for the film, which is in its final phase.

In a conversation with CE, the actor shares that after working on a few serious films, she felt the need to take a break and explore the world of comedy. “ It was the script that enticed me to work with the director of Vascodigama once again, and I totally enjoyed working in MR. Rani, says Parvati, who was last seen in a brief role in a Hindi film 83.

MR. Rani, produced by Excel Orbit Creations LLP has Parvati paired alongside Deepak, a theatre artist, who has been a part of web series.The makers have finalised Judah Sandy as music director. Meanwhile, Parvati reveals that she is also in talks for another Kannada project and will soon be listening to the narration.

“I also have a couple of Tamil and Malayalam films at various stages of production,” says the actor, who also acknowledges that she has received numerous offers in Telugu, but wants to make her mark with the right project. “I am also looking at exploring good opportunities in Hindi after 83,” she signs off.



