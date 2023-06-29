'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty honoured with the Vishwa Shrestha Kannadiga Award in Seattle

By Express News Service

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty was recently honoured with the ‘World’s Greatest Kannadiga - 2023’ award at Seattle’s prestigious Paramount Theatre in Washington, USA.

The award was presented by the Sahyadri Kannada Sangha and the Kannadigas of Washington State, led by Manu Gaurav. Rishab was accompanied by his wife Pragati Shetty at the event.

Senator Dr Derek Trusford graced the occasion, acknowledging the significant contributions of Kannadigas to the USA and Washington. Rishab Shetty’s movie Kantara was praised as a universal film during the event.

Excited to share the news, Rishab took to social media, posting a video capturing his memorable experience.

The historic Paramount Theater, known for hosting notable personalities such as former US President Barack Obama, hosted the grand ceremony, which was attended by more than 1,800 Kannadigas. Rishab Shetty received a gold-plated trophy at the event.

