Namasthe Ghost adopts innovative approach to captivate audiences

Bharath Nanda’s directorial is aiming for a July 14 release, and was screened to 6,000 college students in a special show.

By Express News Service

In the era of digital dominance, attracting audiences to the theatre is a formidable challenge. However, the creators of Namasthe Ghost have devised a fresh and effective strategy to overcome this obstacle.

Directed by Bharat Nanda, who also portrays the lead role, this horror comedy is set to release on July 14. 

Recognising the power of positive word-of-mouth, the team screened the film to approximately 6,000 college students before its official release. By leveraging the students’ potential to generate buzz among their peers, the team aimed to expand the film’s audience base. To intensify anticipation, a distinctive trailer was unveiled, focusing solely on the genuine reactions of these college students.

Speaking about this innovative approach, Bharat explains, “There has been a significant decline in theatre attendance, especially for newcomers and small-budget movies. It is a growing concern in the current cinema industry. Despite the release of over 200-300 movies each year, only a handful gain recognition.

This makes it challenging for aspiring producers, creators, writers, and technicians to sustain their passion.” He further elaborates, “We approached more than 30 colleges and previewed the movie for free in their auditoriums, engaging with over 6,000 students. The response was tremendous. We not only rekindled the joy of communal viewing but also raised awareness about the industry’s current situation. The trailer showcases the love, responses, and encouragement we received from the students, lecturers, and principals we encountered on this journey.”

Namasthe Ghost centres around the perils of wearing earphones in public and traffic zones, and blends this social issue with elements of horror. The protagonist, Shiva, is haunted by a recurring dream every day. In his quest to unravel the mystery behind the dream, he embarks on a perilous journey involving a spirited game, leading to unexpected challenges. 

In addition to Bharat Nanda, the cast of Namasthe Ghost includes Vidya Raj, Bala Rajawadi, Shivakumar Aradhya, Shivamogga Harish, and others. The film is produced by Ramesh Kumar, under Chirayu Creative Cinema. While Yadunandan composed the music, Vinay Kumar edited the film.

