Playing a lead role at 70 seems like a new beginning: Biradar

Age does not define Vijanath Biradar’s timeless talent. The 70-year-old veteran exudes the energy and enthusiasm of a fresher eager to showcase his skills. Known for his character roles, Biradar is now excited to take on the lead role in the film 90 Bidi Manig Nadi. The senior actor, who personally took part in promotional activities, reflects on his theater days, his poster-pasting phase, and engaging with people. “At 70, most people look for an end, but as an actor, it feels like a new beginning,” states Biradar, emphasising the importance of hard work, discipline, respect, and punctuality.

Directed by Nagaraj Arehole and Umesh Badaradinni, 90 Bidi Manig Nadi features Biradar as an agarbatti seller and aims to shed light on the impact of alcoholism and its consequences on a family. “The film carries a powerful message about the value of being human and the responsibilities we have towards ourselves and others,” says the actor as he explains the film’s theme. He also recalls a challenging dance sequence that he believes he has pulled it off.

Biradar reminisces about his early career, starting with a blink-and-miss role in the film Bara along with Anant Nag. However, it was in 1985, with the film Shankanaada, that he embarked on his full-time journey as an artist. With over 500 films to his credit, Biradar acknowledges his roots in theater and the versatility he has displayed across various characters. While many of his roles featured him as a drunk person, Biradar credits the directors for recognising his ability to do justice to such roles, which contributed to his popularity.

Despite the accolades and support from the audience and the film industry, Biradar remains humble and eager to explore new territories. “Having been part of 500 film, I still feel there’s more to do. I aspire to portray a variety of roles that require experimentation,” says the actor, who believes ‘Cinema’ is like a guru, and he approaches it as a devoted student. “I feel time will offer the best opportunities on the silver screen.”

Darshan is a very respectful individual when it comes to taking care of senior actors: Biradar

Kaatera, a film featuring Challenging Star Darshan, includes Biradar in a pivotal role. Recently, the makers unveiled a character poster featuring the senior actor recnetly. While Biradar has chosen to remain tight-lipped about the specifics of his role, he expresses his delight in collaborating with Darshan in the Tharun Sudhir Kishore directorial. Biradar shares, “I had the opportunity to work with Darshan’s father, Thoogudeepa Srinivas, and now it gives me immense pleasure to work with his son. I must mention that Darshan is a respectful individual when it comes to taking care of senior actors. On set, he ensures my well-being, makes me feel comfortable, and even enjoys a cup of tea with me.” The actor reveals that there are still a few portions of his role left to be filmed and that he promises to share more details as the release date draws nearer.

