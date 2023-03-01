Home Entertainment Kannada

My character in '19.20.21' tells the story of people who don’t have a voice: Shrunga Vasudevan

Actor Shrunga Vasudevan, best known for his role in Ring Master, Ring Road and Chronicles of Hari, is playing a unique role in Mansore’s upcoming film, 19.20.21.

19.20.21 Poster (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Actor Shrunga Vasudevan, best known for his role in Ring Master, Ring Road and Chronicles of Hari, is playing a unique role in Mansore’s upcoming film, 19.20.21. “It is a huge honour for being trusted to play this role,” says Shrunga, adding, “I play the role of Manju, a college student from an Adivasi community. He is the first person from his community to go to college. He is forced to go through a long legal battle for being falsely accused of a grave crime.”

A still from the film

19.20.21 is based on a true incident, and according to Shrunga, Mansore has a well-researched and comprehensive understanding of the story and situation. “Also, the legal points made in both ACT 1978 and in 19.20.21 are very informative and precise. Working with a filmmaker who puts in so much effort for the script is an honour.” he admits.

What is the intended message given through 19.20.21? “Constitution can be used to fight injustice, irrespective of the odds. In a very realistic way, without any unnecessary buildup, this film tells the story of people who don’t have a voice.”

The film, produced by Devaraj R, is slated to release on March 3, and stars Balaji Manohar, MD Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad, Vishwa Karna, and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

