Sanjana Anand to play the lead in Vikram Ravichandran’s gangster drama ?

Directed by Karthik Rajan, the film is currently on the floors

Published: 01st March 2023

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Vikram Ravichandran has begun shooting for his second film, a gangster drama, directed by Karthik Rajan. With the shooting currently underway in Bengaluru, there is a lot of buzz surrounding the film’s heroine. Speculations are rife that Sanjana Anand has been roped in to play the female lead. 

This project is the latest in the Salaga heroine’s lineup of films, including Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Royal, starring Virat. An official announcement about Sanjana being part of Vikram’s next is expected to be out soon. 

Bankrolled by Raksha and Vijay Kumar, the film will have Vikram Ravichandran taking care of production too under his newly relaunched Eswari Production. In a previous interaction with CE, Vikram mentioned that the script will have a raw treatment. 

Having helmed a Tamil webseries, this project will be the first Kannada film of Karthik, who has previously collaborated with Tamil director Vijay Chandar, and has served as the writer of the Telugu film, Raju Gari Gadi 2. The film, which will be shot in Bengaluru and Shivamogga, will have music by Yuvaraj, and editing by PK.

