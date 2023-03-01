Home Entertainment Kannada

Sunil Raoh to headline Veer Savarkar biopic

The film will be helmed by Radhakrishna Pallaki,  and  the team will begin shooting from March 25

Published: 01st March 2023

By Express News Service

Sunil Raoh is an actor and singer who has carved a niche on his own, playing a variety of roles in his career. Particularly known for his versatile acting, Sunil, who has worked across varied genres, is all set to be star in the biopic of Veer Savarkar. The film will be helmed by Radhakrishna Pallaki, who quit his job in Railways, joined theatre, and acted in 50-plus movies, and directed five films, which include Sri Kshetra Kaivarathatayai,and Chaitrada Chandramma among others. This will be his first biopic, and he’s done six months of research on the subject. 

Sharing his excitement about playing the role of Veer Savarkar, (the freedom fighter, activist and writer), Sunil says, “The director is bringing out the accounts of Veer Savarkar’s life that is already in the public domain, and we will begin shooting from March 25. I’m happy to play the role of such an important figure in Indian history.  As an actor, I don’t look at any particular perspective, and I see it as an opportunity to play a compelling role. It will be challenging to play a character of such stature.”  

Talking about what is expected of him in the biopic, Sunil says, “I have to undergo some kind of transformation for the film, but it will be gradual. The film will offer a gamut of emotions for me to perform, and it is something that contemporary subjects might not allow me to. It won’t be just another role, and I am getting prepared for the same.” 

With Sunil playing Veer Savarkar, the cast also includes noted artists like Sai Kumar, Anu Prabhakar, Ravi Shankar, and Rangayana Raghu. The makers are also planning to rope Anupam Kher to play a pivotal character.

Bankrolled by KN Chakrapani under the Hondaavare Films banner, the makers have roped in KS Chandrashekar as the cinematographer, and Thriller Manju for the stunts. With Gautam Pallaki onboard as the editor, Sam will be composing music for the biopic. 

