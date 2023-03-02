Home Entertainment Kannada

Kasina Sara explains the importance of reviving agriculture: Nanjunde Gowda

Hebbatt Ramakka-fame director N R Nanjunde Gowda’s film Kasina Sara is opening in theatres across Karnataka this Friday (March 3).

​ Harshika Poonacha and Vijay Raghavendra ​

By Express News Service

According to the award-winning director, the film revolves around family relationships in a rural setting and is about dying agriculture. “Kasina Sara means, a chain threaded with coins, this has its own value, heritage and tradition. Similarly, agriculture also has its own heritage, and my film will highlight the topic of the dying culture, and the importance of protecting the soil,” says Nanjunde Gowda, adding, “We have tried to convey an important message thorugh this film, which is produced by E Doddanagaiah, who himself is an agriculturist.”

Lead actor, Vijay Raghavendra speaking on the sidelines of the film’s release mentioned that the film will relate to the audience for several reasons. “I play Sundaresh, who relies on agriculture. The film explains the life of an agriculturist and how our life depends on them.

The director has knitted this topic with an emotional story. There is a lot of weightage and meaning to the title, Kasina Sara, and equally a lot of hard work has gone behind making this film.” The film has  music by Sridhar Sambhram and cinematography by Venu.

Harshika Poonacha, who is happy to be back on the silver screen after 3 years, shares,”I play an agricultural student Sampige, and the character gave a lot of scope to perform.” 

