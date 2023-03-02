Sangeetha Sringeri to star in a special song in Shivaji Surathkal 2

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind’s upcoming film, Shivaji Surathkal 2, directed by Akash Srivatsa, is set to have a special song featuring Sangeetha Sringeri. We learnt that the 777 Charlie actor will feature in the song along with Ramesh Aravind, who plays the lead. The dance number composed by Judah Sandy, will be choreographed by Dhananjay master.

Ramesh Aravind

Incidentally, this will be the first special song for Sangeetha Sringeri, who will also be sharing screen space with Ramesh Aravind for the first time. The investigative thriller, which is called the mysterious case of Maayavi, is in the last stage of post-production, and the release date is expected to be out soon.

The sequel to Ramesh Aravind’s previous hit, Shivaji Surathkal, is written by Akash, and is backed by Rekha KN and Anup. The film stars Radhika Narayan, Nassar, Meghana Gaonkar, Radhika Narayan, and child artiste Aaradhya in the lead cast along with Rakesh Maiya, Vinayak Joshi Raghu Ramanakoppa, Shobharaj, Srinivasa Prabhu, Sumanth Bhat, Srishti Shetty, and Madhura Gowda playing pivotal roles.

