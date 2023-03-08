I didn’t expect to receive this much love in Kannada language: '19.20.21' director

By Express News Service

Critical acclaim director, Manosre has once again delivered a hit with his latest Kannada film, 19.20.21. The hard-hitting tale on human rights violations released on March 3 has been garnering accolades from all over.

An over-whelmed Mansore says, "I didn’t expect that this kind of grounded film to receive this much love in the Kannada language. Our entire team is happy,” he says. He further states, 19.20.21 is a realistic take on human values in Kannada after a while.

It’s a story of a small community of people whose fight for fundamental rights, and their courage inspires every citizen of India. It is content, which has to be watched by the masses who don’t know about our constitution and fundamental rights. They almost forgot that they have the right to question the ruling government for their basic needs. Our movie will educate those people about their rights and at the same time it is a thrilling experience.”

19.20.21 presented by Aagaaz Entertainment has director Mansore and producer Devaraj R collaborating for the second time and stars Shrunga B V, Balaji Manohar, M D Pallavi, Rajesh Nataranga, Avinash, Mahadev Hadapad and Venkatesh Prasad in key roles.

“The film will make the audience experience something they haven’t seen or heard in their life. They will get to know the worth of a common man, the strongest support they have in our constitution and how the constitution can protect a common man,” shares Mansore.

