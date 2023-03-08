Home Entertainment Kannada

Kiran Srinivas turns villain for Kireeti Reddy’s 'Junior'

The anchor-actor, who has been juggling between Kannada and Hindi films, will be playing the antagonist
in Radhakrishna’s directorial

Published: 08th March 2023 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Srinivas

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Kiran Srinivas, who gained the limelight with Preetham Gubbi’s Haage Summane, later juggled a handful of films between Kannada and Hindi. He is a part of a couple of web series and got busy as an anchor for a sports channel.

Now, the actor, who has completed a decade in his cinema is back to doing Kannada films, and he has a sci-fi film, Mandala releasing this week. Meanwhile, Krian, who is often seen as a protagonist is all set to make a transition by playing a villain in his next.

The Niruttara actor will be seen in a negative role in Radhakrishna’s upcoming film, Junior and will face-off with debutant Kireeti Reddy, who is the son of politician, Janardhan Reddy.

The film is currently on floors, and Kiran Srinivas shooting for it. It features Sreeleela as the female lead and has top actors like Ravichandran, and Kushboo along with Genelia Deshmukh playing pivotal roles.
Backed by Sai Korrapati’s Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, Junior has noted technicians like Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar, composer Devi Sri Prasad, and stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

TAGS
Kiran Srinivas  Kireeti Reddy Junior
