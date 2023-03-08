Kiran Srinivas turns villain for Kireeti Reddy’s 'Junior'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Kiran Srinivas, who gained the limelight with Preetham Gubbi’s Haage Summane, later juggled a handful of films between Kannada and Hindi. He is a part of a couple of web series and got busy as an anchor for a sports channel.

Now, the actor, who has completed a decade in his cinema is back to doing Kannada films, and he has a sci-fi film, Mandala releasing this week. Meanwhile, Krian, who is often seen as a protagonist is all set to make a transition by playing a villain in his next.

The Niruttara actor will be seen in a negative role in Radhakrishna’s upcoming film, Junior and will face-off with debutant Kireeti Reddy, who is the son of politician, Janardhan Reddy.

The film is currently on floors, and Kiran Srinivas shooting for it. It features Sreeleela as the female lead and has top actors like Ravichandran, and Kushboo along with Genelia Deshmukh playing pivotal roles.

Backed by Sai Korrapati’s Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram banner, Junior has noted technicians like Baahubali cinematographer Senthil Kumar, composer Devi Sri Prasad, and stunt choreographer Peter Hein.

