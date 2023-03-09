Hoysala makers drop a romantic track from the film

By Express News Service

Dhananjay, who will be seen as a police officer in his 25th Hoysala also shows his romantic side. The latest song from his upcoming film has him confessing his love.

Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar who has previously charmed with the song Udupi Hotelu in Badava Rascal is now seen in a melodious love track ‘Arre edu yentha bhavane’, which was dropped on Wednesday on Anand Audio music label and it features a cute romance between Gurudev and Ganga, the characters played by Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar and has Daali expressing his heartfelt words to his beloved. This song sung in the voice of singer Haricharan has lyrics penned by Yograj Bhatt and music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Vijay N’s directorial debut, Hoysala produced by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner is all set to hit the screens on March 30, and also has Achyuth Kumar, Rajesh Nataranga in important roles.

Dhananjay, who will be seen as a police officer in his 25th Hoysala also shows his romantic side. The latest song from his upcoming film has him confessing his love. Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar who has previously charmed with the song Udupi Hotelu in Badava Rascal is now seen in a melodious love track ‘Arre edu yentha bhavane’, which was dropped on Wednesday on Anand Audio music label and it features a cute romance between Gurudev and Ganga, the characters played by Dhananjay and Amrutha Iyengar and has Daali expressing his heartfelt words to his beloved. This song sung in the voice of singer Haricharan has lyrics penned by Yograj Bhatt and music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath. Vijay N’s directorial debut, Hoysala produced by Karthik Gowda, and Yogi G Raj under the KRG Studios banner is all set to hit the screens on March 30, and also has Achyuth Kumar, Rajesh Nataranga in important roles. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });