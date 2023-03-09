Home Entertainment Kannada

Lyca productions, LGF Studios to distribute Tamil, Malayalam versions of 'Kabzaa'

The pre-release buzz of R Chandru’s Kabzaa is at its peak, not only in Kannada but also in other languages.

Published: 09th March 2023 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2023 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The pre-release buzz of R Chandru’s Kabzaa is at its peak, not only in Kannada but also in other languages. The Upendra starrer. which also has big stars like Sudeep and Shivarajkumar in pivotal roles, is released by top distributors across the country.

We had an earlier report of Anand Pandit Motion Pictures will be releasing the Hindi version of Kabzaa in North India, Sudhakar Reddy and Bombay Ramesh are taking care of the distribution in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh region.

The latest on the list is Lyca Production, which has taken the responsibility of distributing the Tamil version. The production and distribution house made the announcement, which read,” We are extremely elated to announce, Subaskaran will proudly present Kabzaa across Tamil Nadu. Releasing in theatres on March 17.”

Meanwhile, the film presented by MTB Nagaraj, and produced by Chandru under Siddheshwara Enterprises, in association with Alankar Pandian will be distributed in Malayalam by the renowned production house LGF Studios owned by Ramesh Vyas.

Meanwhile, the Sandalwood market is a buzz because the film has created a record by fetching 100 crores before its release, in the form of digital, and satellite rights in all languages. However, an official confirmation from the makers regarding this is awaited.

The much-anticipated film consists of an ensemble cast that includes Shriya Saran as the female lead, Anoop Revanna, Pramod Shetty, Murali Sharma, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jayaprakash, and Kota Srinivas in pivotal characters.

The technical team of Kabzaa consists of AJ Shetty behind the camera and Mahesh S Reddy as the editor and Ravi Basrur as the music director.

