Rajayoga will mark Dharmanna’s entry as a hero

The makers, who have completed thirty per cent of the shooting have unveiled the motion poster featuring Dharmanna along with the film’s heroine Niriksha Rao.

Published: 14th March 2023

Rajayoga movie still

A still from the movie. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DHARMANNA Kadur rose to fame with Rama Rama Re, and the actor, who is mostly seen in supporting roles, is now set to star in his first film as the lead. Billed to be a family drama, the film will be directed by Lingaraju.

The makers, who have completed thirty per cent of the shooting have unveiled the motion poster featuring Dharmanna along with the film’s heroine Niriksha Rao. An excited Dharmanna says that the subject is the hero, and he is happy to play the lead in Rajayoga.

“The subject is on the lines of the family entertainers made famous by Anant Nag and Shashikumar. I have shared screen space with many top actors, and playing the lead will definitely be a different experience,” he says.

The film made under the Ramaratna banner will have Nagendra Shah, MK Matta, Uma Hebbar, Usha, and Avinash in important roles. Raja Yoga has music by Akshay Rishabh, and Vishnu Prasad is the cinematographer

