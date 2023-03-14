Home Entertainment Kannada

Rishab Shetty - Natesh Hegde’s Vaghachipani shooting wrapped

Vagachipani, which refers to a town, revolves around a young, and mentally-challenged shepherdess, who gets pregnant.

Published: 14th March 2023

Stills from the film Vaghachipani. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

DIRECTOR Natesh Hegde, who hit the spotlight with Pedro, has completed shooting for his second and his feature film, Vaghachipani.

The title, which translates as Tiger’s Pond will be the 6th production venture of Rishab Shetty films, which previously bankrolled films like Sa.Hi.Pra Shaale, Pedro, Katha Sangama, Hero,. Shivamma, and the yet-to-be-released The Laughing Buddha. The film is set against a village backdrop in and around Sirsi, and stars noted Malayalam actors Dileesh Pothan, Achyuth Kumar, and Gopal Hegde in the lead cast.

The film is now in the post-production stage. Interestingly, Vaghachipani is shot using a 16 mm camera, which is said to give a whole new experience to the viewers. Vagachipani, which refers to a town, revolves around a young, and mentally-challenged shepherdess, who gets pregnant.

It also explores the lives of other people in that village. Cinematographer Vikas Urs, who has worked with Natesh in Pedro has collaborated with the director once again. The makers are yet to finalise the music director.

