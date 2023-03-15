'Prabhutva' addresses the importance of voting

By Express News Service

The film stars Chethan Chandra as the protagonist and the makers are planning to release it around the Karnataka elections

Seems like the makers of Prabhutva are cashing in on the Karnataka election, which will take place in the month of May. The film starring Chetan Chandra as the hero, and directed by Ranganath conveys the importance of voting and it has been brought out through the film's trailer. It was revealed by a political leader, Ravindra, which is now out on Jankar music.

The film bankrolled by Raviraj S Kumar has his father Dr Shivakumar penning the story. Pavana Gowda, who was last seen in Gowli has yet another unique role to play in the film. Arvind Rao, Harish Roy, Adi Lokesh, Sarath Lokhitashwara, Adi Lokesh, Aravind Rao, Vijay Chendur, Veena Sundar, and Anita Bhatt among others featuring in pivotal characters.The film is currently in post-production work and makers are targeting to release before the election.



