Home Entertainment Kannada

'Prabhutva' addresses the importance of voting

 The film starring Chetan Chandra as the hero, and directed by Ranganath conveys the importance of voting and it has been brought out through the film's trailer. 

Published: 15th March 2023 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Prabhutva'

A still from the film 'Prabhutva'

By Express News Service

The film stars Chethan Chandra as the protagonist and the makers are planning to release it around the Karnataka elections

Seems like the makers of Prabhutva are cashing in on the Karnataka election, which will take place in the month of May. The film starring Chetan Chandra as the hero, and directed by Ranganath conveys the importance of voting and it has been brought out through the film's trailer. It was revealed by a political leader, Ravindra, which is now out on Jankar music.  

The film bankrolled by Raviraj S Kumar has his father Dr Shivakumar penning the story. Pavana Gowda, who was last seen in Gowli has yet another unique role to play in the film.  Arvind Rao, Harish Roy, Adi Lokesh, Sarath Lokhitashwara, Adi Lokesh, Aravind Rao,  Vijay Chendur, Veena Sundar,  and Anita Bhatt among others featuring in pivotal characters.The film is currently in post-production work and makers are targeting to release before the election.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhutva Chethan Chandra
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp