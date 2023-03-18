Home Entertainment Kannada

'Kabzaa' director R Chandru to direct Powerstar Pawan Kalyan?

Kabzaa director Chandru's meeting with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has raised a lot of speculation about their collaboration.

By Express News Service

Kabzaa director Chandru's meeting with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has raised a lot of speculation about their collaboration.

Apparently, The Power Star of the Telugu industry was among the first ones to watch Kabzaa, at a private show in Hyderabad on Thursday and has praised the making and Chandru's vision, according to our source. We have also learnt that the actor and director have also discussed the idea of collaborating on a multilingual project. 

Confirmation is expected from the director's end and more details about the project will be revealed soon. The much-awaited multilingual film starring three big stars -- Upendra, Sudeep and Shivarajkumar hit the theatres on Friday.

