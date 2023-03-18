Home Entertainment Kannada

'Raghavendra Stores' gets a theatrical release

The film starring Jaggesh is directed by Santhosh Ananddram and is produced by Hombale Films

Published: 18th March 2023 08:02 AM

A still from the film Raghavendra Stores

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Raghavendra Stores has got a release date. The Santhosh Ananddram’s directorial starring Jaggesh and Shwetha Srivatsava is all set to hit the theatres on April 28.

Earlier it was said to be aimed for direct OTT release. However, An official announcement coming from Hombale Films,  on the occasion of the actor’s birthday clears the air.  

Actor Jaggesh also took to his Instagram handle to share the news, “Watched Raghavendra Stores. Excellent direction, music editing, and cinematography. I am sure it will win the hearts of Kannada audiences. Very soon in theatres,” he wrote.

Raghavendra Stores is a slice of comedy-drama, which is said to carry the typical Jaggesh flavour. The film features the actor play Hayavadana, a 40-year-old cook who is yet to find a bride. Raghavendra Stores has music by Ajaneesh B  Loknath and cinematography by  Shreesha Kuduvall. 

