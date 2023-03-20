Home Entertainment Kannada

James director Chethan Kumar to helm Ganesh's next?

The pre-production work is already underway, and an official announcement about the project is expected to be out soon.

James is Puneeth Rajkumar’s last commercial flick, which is directed by Chethan Kumar.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Since the release of James (March 2022), director Chethan Kumar has remained tight-lipped about his next. Though there were rumours about the filmmaker directing a project for Ishan, CE has learnt that Chethan is gearing up for something big next. The Bahaddhur, and Barjari  filmmaker is all set to helm a project for Ganesh. This will be the first collaboration between Chethan and Ganesh. 

Chethan Kumar

While Ganesh is mostly known for starring in family entertainers that have oodles of romance and comedy, Chethan is known for his mass commercial entertainers, and this actor-filmmaker combination promises to be quite an interesting pairing. 

The pre-production work is already underway, and an official announcement about the project is expected to be out soon. The film will go on floors once Ganesh’s Banadaariyalli, directed by Preetham Gubbi hits the theatres. Apart from Baanadariyalli, which also stars Rukumini Vasant and Reeshma Nanaiah, Ganesh has confirmed a project with Tribble Riding director Mahesh Gowda, and Suni’s next, titled Rayagada.

