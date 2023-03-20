Home Entertainment Kannada

Sanchith Sanjeev to make acting and direction debut with Jimmy  

Currently, in the pre-production stage, the project is speculated to be titled Jimmy.

Sudeep’s nephew, Sanchith Sanjeev, is leaving no stone unturned to make a splashing debut in Kannada cinema. Sources reveal that Sanchith is getting ready to take over the double responsibilities of acting and direction in his maiden project. 

Currently, in the pre-production stage, the project is speculated to be titled Jimmy. There were multiple filmmakers, including Jayathirtha Jayanna, who were associated with the actor’s debut. However, it is clear that Sanchith, who has worked behind the scenes in short films, advertisements, and has been associated with Kichcha Production House, will be focussing on Jimmy now. 

Sanchith learnt filmmaking, acting, and cinematography at the New York Academy, and trained in MMA fighting. Not wanting to star in regular commercial films that have big fights and a whole lot of songs, Sanchith, in an earlier interview with us, asserted that he wanted his character to decide the story, which would factor in the present trends that are indicative of the audience taste while choosing the right script.

Our source adds that plans are on to launch the project in a big way, and an announcement about the cast, crew, and genre is expected soon. 
 

