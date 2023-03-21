'Pentagon' release date out

By Express News Service

'Pentagon', an anthology helmed by five different directors, has been in the making for some time, and will finally be out in theatres on April 7 on Good Friday. An announcement was made by the team on their official social media, along with a new poster.

The segments have been helmed by Guru Deshpande, Akash Srivatsa of Shivaji Surathkal fame, Chandramohan, Churikatte director Raghu Shivamogga, and debutant Kiran Kumar.

The technicians of Pentagon include DOPs, Abhilash Kalathi, and Guruprasad MG. Music of the anthology is composed by Manikanth Kadri.

Apart from being the creator Guru Deshpande, has produced the film under the G Cinemas banner. Pentagon also stars Kishore, Pruthvi Ambaar, Ravi Shankar and Prakash Belawadi.

