Ramesh Aravind all set to host iconic show Weekend with Ramesh Season 5  

Ramesh Aravind speaking at the event expressed his excitement about hosting the show after 4 years.

Published: 21st March 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2023 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ramesh Aravind is back with the fifth season of his popular reality show, 'Weekend with Ramesh'. The launch of the iconic show was held on Monday and had the Chief Content officer, of Zee, Raghavendra Hunsur kickstarting the show in a unique manner.  

Ramesh Aravind speaking at the event expressed his excitement about hosting the show after 4 years. “We are back with the fifth season of one of the most-loved shows on Kannada television. To be honest, Weekend with Ramesh is very close to my heart, and more than the audience, I was eager to work on the show again. I really enjoy the process of meeting new people and listening to their life stories. With the new season, we hope to present our fellow Kannadigas with even more inspiring stories.”

The show promises to be even more exciting and entertaining than ever and will see the versatile actor conversing with well-known achievers from different walks of life including business, politics, sports, and entertainment. The guest on the show will go down memory lane about their life journey and revisit various people, instances, and milestones that made them successful in their field.

Raghavendra Hunsur is equally happy to bring back the show,  and witness the excitement and anticipation among the viewers.

“We are eager to present several more inspirational and thought-provoking tales of Karnataka’s famous personalities through the light-hearted and fun-filled chat show,” he said.   Season 5 premieres on March 25 and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

