Shooting for 'Sapta Sagaradaache Eello' was a fulfilling experience: Hemanth M Rao

The shooting of Rakhsit Shetty’s much-anticipated film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello with director Hemanth M Rao has been wrapped. An announcement was made by the actor, director, and team on their respective social media handle, and it read, ‘‘When the waves of SSE are ready to hit the theatrical shores, we hope you’ll be there with your loved ones to watch it.

For now, it’s a wrap to the 137 days of the shoot.” This is the second collaboration of actor and director after Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu. The film is bankrolled under Rakshit Shetty’s home banner, Paramvah Studios, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth and Chaithra Achar as the female leads.

Team SSE

The director speaking to CE shared his experience working on the film. “137 days of complete madness, joy, a lot of stress and hard work. But not a single day we walked away from the shoot without being excited about it. It was a fulfilling experience with an amazing cast and crew,” says Hemanth, adding,

“At times, I felt I was climbing a mountain, as it was not easy to shoot for over 137 days, and Rakshit had to deliver two variations. Apart from this, the film has been shot in too many locations which added to the challenge. However, looking back it is a good experience. Now I feel a very large part of the film is done.”

The makers have already begun the post-production work, which is going on in full swing. “I can’t wait to bring Saptha Sagaraadache Ello to theatres. We are aiming for a July release, but it depends on a lot of factors,” says the director. Sapta Sagardaache Ello has music by Charan Raj and cinematography by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.



