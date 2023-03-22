Home Entertainment Kannada

Ravichandran to star in Gururaj Kulkarni's next legal thriller

Gururaj Kulkarni’s directorial has Crazy Star experimenting with a fresh story. The film will have music by Anoop Seelin

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Ravichandran

Ravichandran

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran is on an experimenting spree. The actor, who is working on Gowri Shankara with Aneesh has now accepted another interesting project.  Ravichandran’s next will be director Gururaj Kulkarni (Nadagoud) for a legal thriller.

The director of Amruth Apartments, and producer of Accident, and Last Bus is collaborating with Crazy Star for the first time.  The director plans to officially launch the film on April 23 and commence the shooting. But before that, the team will reveal the title, and details of the role played by Ravichandran along with the first look.

Gururaj, whose first directorial Amruth Apartments was a family thriller, is excited to work with Ravichandran. “Ravichandran, who heard the story was of the opinion that this movie presents him an opportunity to connect with today’s generation and it is tuned to contemporary content across various formats.

This film will definitely bring him a new set of audience,” says Gururaj, adding, “The actor expressed excitement to be involved in a project that provides tremendous scope to perform. The original showman of the Kannada industry is confident that, at a time when the Kannada film industry is keenly looked upon, this movie will also bring us more laurels.”

Director Gururaj, who penned the story has brought put together a good set of the technical team. Composer Anoop Seelan and 19.20.21-fame cinematographer Shiva BK Kumar are on board. The film has dialogues written by MS Ramesh and it is edited by Kemparaju.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravichandran Gururaj Kulkarni
India Matters
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
Global banks are in trouble; how about those in India?
A file photo of Tamil Nadu's Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Tamil Nadu’s focus on social justice a lesson for others
A screengrab from the motion poster of Dhanush-starrer Captain Miller, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Twitter @SathyaJyothi)
Actor Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' faces heat near tiger reserve
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
97 per cent households yet to get safe drinking water

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp