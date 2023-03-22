Ravichandran to star in Gururaj Kulkarni's next legal thriller

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Crazy Star Ravichandran is on an experimenting spree. The actor, who is working on Gowri Shankara with Aneesh has now accepted another interesting project. Ravichandran’s next will be director Gururaj Kulkarni (Nadagoud) for a legal thriller.

The director of Amruth Apartments, and producer of Accident, and Last Bus is collaborating with Crazy Star for the first time. The director plans to officially launch the film on April 23 and commence the shooting. But before that, the team will reveal the title, and details of the role played by Ravichandran along with the first look.

Gururaj, whose first directorial Amruth Apartments was a family thriller, is excited to work with Ravichandran. “Ravichandran, who heard the story was of the opinion that this movie presents him an opportunity to connect with today’s generation and it is tuned to contemporary content across various formats.

This film will definitely bring him a new set of audience,” says Gururaj, adding, “The actor expressed excitement to be involved in a project that provides tremendous scope to perform. The original showman of the Kannada industry is confident that, at a time when the Kannada film industry is keenly looked upon, this movie will also bring us more laurels.”

Director Gururaj, who penned the story has brought put together a good set of the technical team. Composer Anoop Seelan and 19.20.21-fame cinematographer Shiva BK Kumar are on board. The film has dialogues written by MS Ramesh and it is edited by Kemparaju.

