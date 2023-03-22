Home Entertainment Kannada

Shreyas Manju next to be in college  love story

The film marks the directorial debut of Madhu Gowda Ganguru
 

Published: 22nd March 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Shreyas Manju seems to be experimenting with genres. The actor, who debut with a commercial entertainer, Paddehuli, tried an out-and-out action flick with Raana.

While he waits for the release of his next, Vishnu Priya, which is billed to be a love story, he is now set to star in a college love story, which he signed recently.

Madhu Gowda Gangur, who has previously worked as an assistant to director Santhosh Ananddram in Mr and Mrs Ramachari now marks his debut with a feature film. The makers have shortlisted four heroines and will be finalising the female lead soon. The team is also fixing the rest of the cast.

The college drama bankrolled by R Santhosh Kumar under the banner, Ancient Movies has music by Arjun Janya and cinematography by Gagan Gowda.  The film is likely to begin in the month of April and will be shot in locations of Bengaluru, Chickmagaluru, Kodagu, and Kerala among other places. 

