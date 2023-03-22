Sudeep launches Hoysala trailer

By Express News Service

With Gurudev Hoysala's release just around the corner, the makers have unveiled the film's trailer at a grand event and had Kichcha Sudeep as the Chief guest along with director Santhosh Ananddram. The film starring Dhananjay as a cop stationed in North Karnataka features him in a full-fledged action role. The actor will be delivering kadak dialogues in the North Karnataka dialect, and highlight of the film will be Ajaneesh Loknath's music. Along with Dhananjay, the film bankrolled by KRG Studios consists of an ensemble cast like Amrutha Iyengar, Naveen Shankar, Prathap Narayan, Achyuth Kumar, and Avinash in interesting characters.