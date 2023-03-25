Lily becomes the first children’s film to get a pan-Indian release

By Express News Service

Lily, directed by Sivam will be the first children’s film to get a pan-India release. The makers released a song and the film’s trailer recently and it unveiled by actor Ragini Dwivedi and CK Maula Sharif. “We are getting ready for the release, and we have plans to invite a superstar for the pre-release event,” says director Sivam.

A still from the film

About the film he shares, “A best friend can protect you even from immortal enemies, is the underline theme of Lily. The film is shouldered by the titular character Lily, who struggles to keep her friend alive, how she receives help from the universe forms the crux of the film.

It is a heart-warming drama made for kids and revolves around three best friends, Lily, Divya and Vedanth,” explains the director. Lily bankrolled by Babu Reddy in association with Sathish Kumar has Anto Fransice as music director, and Yes Raj Kumar handling the cinematography.

“It is very rare, to have a children’s film with a universal theme, that is one of the reasons to release it in multiple languages,” says Sivam.

