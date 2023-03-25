Home Entertainment Kannada

Radhana Ram to play a multi-dimensional character in 'Kaatera'

Director Tharun Kishore Sudhir, on the sidelines of unveiling the first-look poster of the heroine, says the newbie, starring opposite Darshan, has a lot to contribute to the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Witty, courageous, and charming,” that’s how director Tharun Kishore Sudhir describes his female lead in Kaatera. The action commercial entertainer starring Darshan marks the entry of Malashree’s daughter, Radhana Ram into films.

The makers recently revealed the first look of the heroine on the festive occasion and shared that her character name is Prabhavathi. The caption of the pic read, “A powerful soul, who’ll charm you with her stunning demeanour.” The film, set in the 70s, against a village backdrop, features Radhana Ram as a village girl.

The retro-style poster features her in a langa davani and carrying a sickle in one hand and a couple of notebooks in her other hand. Except for the name of the character, director Tharun did not reveal much about her role. “As a debutant, Radhana Ram plays a strong, multi-dimensional character.

She is well-prepared for the shoot and has the potential to pull off this character. Coming from a newcomer, her role will be a surprise to the audience. Starring opposite Challenging Star Darshan she has a lot to contribute to this film,” he says.

Meanwhile, the makers will resume the next schedule from Monday, and complete the crucial portions in the next 25-day schedule which will be in Bengaluru and Mysuru. Kaatera is produced by Rockline Venkatesh under the Rockline Entertainments banner and has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography by Sudhakar S Raj. The film will also feature south Indian actor Jagapati Babu in a pivotal role.

