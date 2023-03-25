Rajavardan to headline 'I am Kalki'

By Express News Service

Rajavardan, who has Pranayam, and Gajarama at different stages of production will next be seen in an action thriller. The actor will be collaborating with writer and director Chakravarthy Chandrachud for a film titled I am Kalki, and an announcement about this was made on the actor's birthday on Friday.

Rajavardan calls the film, which is now in the preproduction stage, as one of the best scripts in his acting career, and one of the main reasons to take up the project. "The story penned by Chakravarthy is a first-of-its-kind and the director has suggested I undergo a transformation for the role, which I have begun already. The shooting will begin in the next few months, we will reveal more details about the film, and in particular about my character soon," he says.

Meanwhile, the makers of Pranayam, who are getting ready for the film's release recently unveiled a song. "I am currently in the last phase of shooting for Gajarama, which is an out-and-out action film directed by Sunil Kumar," he says. Chakravarthy, who has previously directed Janma, also got into the limelight in the reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. The director also has Padaraya, which is currently the in the preproduction stage.

