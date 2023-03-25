Home Entertainment Kannada

Shilpa Shetty’s look fom KD out

We had earlier reported that actor Shilpa Shetty will be marking her comeback to the Kannada industry, with the upcoming film KD starring Dhruva Sarja.

Shilpa Shetty's first look from the film (Photo | Instagram/ @theshilpashetty)

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The actor is seen in a retro dress-up consisting of polka dotted saree, plaited hair, a handbag and sunglasses. Shilpa's character is called Satyavati. Bankrolled by KVN Productions, KD has Crazy Star Ravichandran in a pivotal character, and Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.

The film is directed by Prem. Earlier in an interaction, the director assured that KD, which is based on a true incident and set in 1968-1978, is not a regular period film, and will have a strong moral centre and an effective romantic angle apart from the action sequences.

