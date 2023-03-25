‘The makers wanted a performer to play the villain’

By Express News Service

It is not often that an actor gets to experiment with a variety of roles, and Naveen has got one such in Gurudev Hoysala. The actor, who was noted for his performance in his first film Gultoo, went on to be a part of multi-starers like Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, and the latest Ondisi Bareyiri. He plays a negative-shaded character for the first time in Gurudev Hoysala.

‘What influenced Naveen to take up this character, when he is establishing himself as a hero in the industry?’ “I always had the interest in playing negative characters, but never expected to be approached so early in my career,” admits the four film old actor. “It was Dhananjay and production house KRG Studios who gave me the confidence, to pull off this.

He specifically said that it was not a regular antagonist, and has a lot of depth. Later I was asked to listen to the story, and when I understood that the character sketched by the director Vijay N, especially for the villain was not a regular one, it convinced me to be part of the project. ,” says Naveen, on the sidelines of the release on March 30, and expressed his anxiety to know the audience’s reaction to his role. He shares that he treats every role like a lead.

“The audience only differentiates the characters as good or bad, for me, it is just a character,” Naveen explains that he had to go through a physical transformation for the character. “The makers were particular that they did not want the villain to look lile a model, but a person who can perform well and carry the depth of the role well.

Even though Hoysala is projected as a commercial entertainer, there is a beautiful arch to the villain’s role. Gurudev played by Dhananjay is a strong character and it is almost equal to my Bali, who is cold, and he is animalistic, “ says Naveen, adding, “The transformation between every character is required for an actor. I’m glad that I’m getting to do that often.” Naveen says that he is excited about his face-off with Dhananjay in the film.

“Dhananjay came to be known as Daali after his antagonist role in Tagaru. This film will see him in a role of an intense cop. So the intensity had to be maintained.” Asked if he took inspiration from Dhananjay for his role as a villain? “I don’t think so. I believe that what works for one actor might not work for another actor. I have always focused to be part of films, which are rich in content, and give me an impactful role.

Even though Bali is an antagonist, he will linger in people’s minds for a long time.” Up next from Naveen will be Kshetrapati, which is getting ready for release. “ I am glad that the audience will get to experience Kshetrapati teaser in theatres. It will be released along with Gurudev Hoysala.”

It is not often that an actor gets to experiment with a variety of roles, and Naveen has got one such in Gurudev Hoysala. The actor, who was noted for his performance in his first film Gultoo, went on to be a part of multi-starers like Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, and the latest Ondisi Bareyiri. He plays a negative-shaded character for the first time in Gurudev Hoysala. ‘What influenced Naveen to take up this character, when he is establishing himself as a hero in the industry?’ “I always had the interest in playing negative characters, but never expected to be approached so early in my career,” admits the four film old actor. “It was Dhananjay and production house KRG Studios who gave me the confidence, to pull off this. He specifically said that it was not a regular antagonist, and has a lot of depth. Later I was asked to listen to the story, and when I understood that the character sketched by the director Vijay N, especially for the villain was not a regular one, it convinced me to be part of the project. ,” says Naveen, on the sidelines of the release on March 30, and expressed his anxiety to know the audience’s reaction to his role. He shares that he treats every role like a lead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The audience only differentiates the characters as good or bad, for me, it is just a character,” Naveen explains that he had to go through a physical transformation for the character. “The makers were particular that they did not want the villain to look lile a model, but a person who can perform well and carry the depth of the role well. Even though Hoysala is projected as a commercial entertainer, there is a beautiful arch to the villain’s role. Gurudev played by Dhananjay is a strong character and it is almost equal to my Bali, who is cold, and he is animalistic, “ says Naveen, adding, “The transformation between every character is required for an actor. I’m glad that I’m getting to do that often.” Naveen says that he is excited about his face-off with Dhananjay in the film. “Dhananjay came to be known as Daali after his antagonist role in Tagaru. This film will see him in a role of an intense cop. So the intensity had to be maintained.” Asked if he took inspiration from Dhananjay for his role as a villain? “I don’t think so. I believe that what works for one actor might not work for another actor. I have always focused to be part of films, which are rich in content, and give me an impactful role. Even though Bali is an antagonist, he will linger in people’s minds for a long time.” Up next from Naveen will be Kshetrapati, which is getting ready for release. “ I am glad that the audience will get to experience Kshetrapati teaser in theatres. It will be released along with Gurudev Hoysala.”