Priyanka Kumar to star opposite Shreyas Manju in upcoming romantic drama

Backed by R Santhosh Kumar, under the Ancient Movies banner, the project marks the directorial debut of Madhu Gowda Gangur. 

By Express News Service

The makers of Shreyas Manju’s upcoming college drama have roped in Priyanka Kumar as the 
female lead. This will mark the third film for the actor, who is awaiting the release of her first two films — Abishek Ambareesh’s Bad Manners, directed by Suri, and director AP Arjun’s Addhuri Lover, which stars Virat. and currently on floors. 

The film is expected to go on floors this April, and are planning to shoot it in Bengaluru, Chickmagaluru, Kodagu, and Kerala. 

With Arjun Janya scoring the music, the film will have Gagan Gowda handling the cinematography. Meanwhile, Shreyas is also awaiting the release of VK Prakash’s Vishnu Priya, which also stars Priya Prakash Varrier.

