Raj B Shetty’s Toby to be made on a big canvas

Raj, who is known to choreograph stunts for his projects, this time has roped in a stunt master to handle the fight sequences.

Published: 27th March 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Raj B Shetty. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported about Raj B Shetty headlining a revenge drama, which will be directed by his erstwhile associate Basil Alchakkal. Titled Toby, the film has been written by Raj, who is also playing the titular role. 

The latest is that the makers have roped in Chaithra Achar (Sapta Sagaradaache Ello) and Samyukta Hornad (Love Birds) as the leads. Interestingly, Raj, who is known for working on films with budget constraints, is set to work in a film on a big canvas. Our source informed us that the budget of Toby’s climatic stretch is more than the investment of Ondu Motteya Kathe and Garuda Gamana Vrishnaba Vahana combined. 

Raj, who is known to choreograph stunts for his projects, this time has roped in a stunt master to handle the fight sequences. “The team put in efforts to elevate the film to the next level, and it will be a new experience for the audience,” our source reveals.  

Earlier, while announcing the film, Raj had posted a cryptic message on social media that read,  ‘When you hurt an artist, a poem comes.’ So, it will be interesting to see if the story, penned by Raj, will have a personal element to it, or if Toby will be a fictional story.  Midhun Munkundan is the composer of Toby, which has cinematography by Praveen Shriyan.

An update of Raj B Shetty’s other projects
Raj B Shetty has completed his upcoming directorial (Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye), which is the maiden production of actor Ramya under Apple Box Studios banner. The film is currently in the post-production phase, and the filmmaker is simultaneously working on his first Malayalam film, Rudhiram, and is camped in Kerala till the first week of April. Raj is also part of music director Arjun Janya’s debut directorial, 45, which also stars Shivarajkumar and Upendra.

