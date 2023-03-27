Signal Man - 1971 is an inspirational story of sacrifice and reconciliation: K Shivarudraiah

By Express News Service

State award-winning director and wildlife photographer K Shivarudraiah’s next, Signal Man -1971, has been selected at the ongoing Bengaluru International Films Festival. Adapted from the 1866 story, Signal-Man, authored by Charles Dickens, the film stars Prakash Belawadi in a unique role.

The film, written by Prakash, is set in 1971 and is about a photographer named Rajashekar, who is looking for a photo opportunity at a remote location of the Western Ghats, where he meets Balu, the Signal Man.

“Signal Man -1971 sheds light on coming to terms with a lonely life and how a troubled past gets compounded with the mounting external pressure of the war,” says K Shivarudraiah, adding, “The film is a story of inspiration, sacrifice, and reconciliation.”

The film has Ouseppachan composing the music, Suresh Urs as editor, and cinematography by Shekar Chandru. Signal Man - 1971, produced by Ganesh Prabhu, also stars Venkatesh Prasad, Dimpy Fadia, Malathesh, Gowri Prabhu, and Rajesh Nataranga in pivotal roles. “The film, which will be screened at BIFFES, will soon hit theatres too,” signs off Shivarudraiah.



