Hemanth Hegde to headline and direct 'Network'

By Express News Service

Hemanth Hegde, who is gearing up to release his upcoming comedy-drama, Nam Naani Madve Prasanga, launched his next project on Monday. Titled Network, the film explores the ill effects of mobile phones and gadgets, and how relationships are becoming fragile. “Virtually we have around 500 friends, but no one comes forward when we are in need. These are some of the salient points I would explore in Network,” says Hemanth.

However, such topics have been dealt with in many of our films, and one can’t help but ask how Hemanth plans to stand out. “Even though my subject will travel on familiar territory, I will not look at this topic on a superficial level. Through the story of five families, my film will explore the depth of the issue,” he explains before adding that the Drishti team of Sharath Lohitshwa, KM Chaitanya, Suchendra Prasad, Rajesh Nataranga, and Srikanth Heblikar, will be coming together for this project.

According to Hemanth, Network will essentially be a comedy and carry his signature style. “But there is a serious message in the film that will come to the fore with a solution.”

Hemanth Hegde, who penned the story and the screenplay, also plays the lead, Network is presented by Galore Vision Crafts, and produced by Prabhanjan Rao and team. The cast also consists of Sakshi Meghana, Shreya Vasanth, and Girish Shiva in pivotal roles.

“We are planning to begin to shoot for Network from May 15, and we are currently in the process of finalising the locations,” says Hemanth.

