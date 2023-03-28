Home Entertainment Kannada

Reeshma Nanaiah to star in Prem-Dhruva Sarja’s 'KD'?

The director was particular about roping in a Kannada actor for his multilingual film, and speculation is that he will be teaming up with Ek Love Ya heroine once again

Published: 28th March 2023 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2023 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Indian model and Kannada film actress Reeshma Nanaiah.

Indian model and Kannada film actress Reeshma Nanaiah. (Photo | Reeshma Nanaiah Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Reeshma Nanaiah, who made her debut with Ek Love Ya, and later worked in Raana, is also part of Ganesh- Preetham Gubbi’s upcoming film, Baanadariyalli, which is ready for release. The actor, who will also be seen in Upendra’s directorial UI, is speculated to star in Prem’s upcoming multilingual project, KD - The Devil, which stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead. 

Dhruva Sarja

According to our source, the production house and director Prem were particular about roping in a Kannada actor for the film, and they have finalised on Reeshma, who has previously worked with the filmmaker in her debut, Ek Love Ya.

Apart from Dhruva and Reeshma, KD also stars Ravichandran, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty in prominent characters. KD, which was launched with much grandeur, is set between 1968 and 1978 
and is based on a real incident.

The big-budget film is backed by KVN Productions, and the makers have recreated sets of Bengaluru of that era. The multilingual film has Arjun Janya scoring the music.

